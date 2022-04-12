Previous
Tuesday by jcoder
Tuesday

I've been feeling a little down lately. I think it's a mixture is stress from work, life stress as we are about to move, and the overall state of the world.

Today marks a year that a close family friend lost her young son to complications from surgery.

So I am trying to not take the beauty in the everyday for granted.

Jessica C

