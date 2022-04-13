Previous
Chaotic Serenity by jcoder
Chaotic Serenity

On my way home I went for a run around the park and thought the reflection on the pond was pretty and decided to take a pic after my run.

After I got in my car I made the mistake of driving back through the park entrance to get closer to the pond. But when I went to leave, I realized the road I took, a one way, had no way out - All the exits were blocked! So I had no choice but to turn around and go the wrong way on a path that is almost certainly not intended for my car. I felt terrible! Next time I won't be lazy and will walk back 😅
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
