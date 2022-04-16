Previous
Little buddy by jcoder
Little buddy

Went for a long bike ride, passed by a groundhog colony sat next to this cutie
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
Boxplayer ace
Is that a groundhog? Very cute.
April 20th, 2022  
