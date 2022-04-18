Sign up
108 / 365
Butterfly wings
This week got more hectic, one of my employees resigned today, I am very happy for her new opportunity but now we have a lot of craziness on top of our already hectic week.
Snapped this at the mall getting makeup for the wedding
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
Velina
Beautiful capture, have a wonderful time at the wedding
April 22nd, 2022
