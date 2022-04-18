Previous
Butterfly wings by jcoder
108 / 365

Butterfly wings

This week got more hectic, one of my employees resigned today, I am very happy for her new opportunity but now we have a lot of craziness on top of our already hectic week.

Snapped this at the mall getting makeup for the wedding
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Velina
Beautiful capture, have a wonderful time at the wedding
April 22nd, 2022  
