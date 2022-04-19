Remember when?

Reid gets very sentimental, especially when he's had a few drinks. Tonight was the last night sleeping at our house before our move. I got out of the shower to find him sitting on on the toilet talking about all the memories he has had at the house, good, bad, and mostly mundane, "remember when we cooked that one thing for dinner...?"



Very sweet to have someone who makes me stop and enjoy the moments, especially before we murder each other during our move tomorrow. Good think we were proactive and got drinks with friends instead of packing...