New Horizon
(playing catch-up, this week has been insane, and I have not done a good job of posting my photos)
We moved! (Sort of) we have more to do tomorrow and Friday. I am out of commission starting noon tomorrow for rehearsal of one of my best friends wedding on Friday.
We got all of our big stuff moved today and it was equally surprising and infuriating to realize how much stuff 2 people can accumulate.
It will all be worth it for the view from our front porch. We are right on a park overlooking a fantastic mountain view.
This was a photo snapped when Reid and I took a break to enjoy a drink at sunset.
20th April 2022
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
365
Pixel 5
20th April 2022 7:38pm
Public
