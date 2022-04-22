Previous
Wedding Jitters by jcoder
Wedding Jitters

(playing catch-up cont.)

Moments before Kelly walked down the aisle. She decided she couldn't stand her heels any longer and got bridesmaid, Shane, to help her lace up her sneakers instead.

A few nervous sips (gulps) of champagne before heading to the ceremony.

It was a beautiful ceremony, gorgeous venue, and an overall lovely day.

Wedding 1 of 2 complete!
