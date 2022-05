Flying to California

(catch-up cont..)



After post-wedding brunch, Reid and I went home and packed and headed to the airport for wedding #2 in San Francisco.



Snapped this photo on our way to Seattle to connect to San Francisco. I've never been to Washington, and I was amazed by how stunning Mt. Hood was (unfortunately couldn't get a good photo). We will have to go back so I can see more than the tarmac next time!