San Francisco Bay

Day of Wedding #2.



All Reid and I wanted to do was get seafood and unfortunately Texas Road House didn't satisfy our craving, so we got an Uber to the City to get cioppino. We dined at this lovely restaurant with a view of the Bay and the notable Alcatraz. If we weren't stuffed enough from sourdough bread dunked in salty tomato broth, the waitress even brought Reid even got a birthday treat complete with a candle for his birthday week.



After we watched the sea lions battle and push each other off the dock. I was quite envious of the ones staying out of it and resting in the sunshine.



Not long after, we had to drag our full bellies back to the hotel to get ready for the wedding.



Unfortunately no photos, but the wedding was absolutely beautiful. It was fun getting to know Reids highschool friends, dancing to Puerto Rican music, and listening to distant turkey gobbles from the wild turkeys running about.