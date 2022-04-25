Previous
Next
Take Off by jcoder
115 / 365

Take Off

Lovely getting to know Reids friends but they can chat! They didn't leave our hotel room until 5am, not great that we had to depart from our hotel at 7.

But, we made it and I snapped this morning view of San Francisco (technically Oakland's Airport) before I promptly fell asleep on the plane.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise