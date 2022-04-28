Reid's 30th

Playing major catch-up. I've been snapping, but I neglected posting due to work stress and overall life stress. But catching up now. (Apologies if I blow up your feed :))



To close out that crazy week (which has ended up turning into a crazy month and is still going) we celebrated Reid's 30th bday. We were both so tired from moving and wedding stress we were going to be low key, but I knew Reid would want to do something special so we surprised him with a mini golf outing with everyone decked in Hawaiian garb (a bonus present from me as I despise mini golf). He lot up and I was so happy we were able to make his birthday special

