Sunset by jcoder
126 / 365

Sunset

The giant margarita distracted me and I left my phone at the restaurant and was without means to take photos for most of the day.

I got it in time to grab groceries for a party on Saturday next but the only thing I had time to snap was this (very pretty) sunset from the shopping center off the freeway
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
34% complete

Photo Details

