Stanley Hotel

Dixie wanted to take Zach to see the Stanley Hotel (the one that inspired the Steven King novel). I had the bright idea to drive from one end of Rocky Mountain National Park to Estes Park, where the hotel is located, but, unfortunately the pass through the park was closed so we added about 4 hours to our trip...poor Zach got altitude sickness so we did a quick walk through the hotel but no park...Friday the 13th luck