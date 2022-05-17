Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
137 / 365
View from Office
Work has been a big stress point for me. I have let them know I am leaving (eventually) and that has eased some of my anxiety (stress regarding next steps forthcoming).
When I am stressed at work I like to go outside because there is a lovely view that helps put my mind at ease.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
137
photos
13
followers
25
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
17th May 2022 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close