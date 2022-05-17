Previous
View from Office by jcoder
137 / 365

View from Office

Work has been a big stress point for me. I have let them know I am leaving (eventually) and that has eased some of my anxiety (stress regarding next steps forthcoming).

When I am stressed at work I like to go outside because there is a lovely view that helps put my mind at ease.
Jessica C

