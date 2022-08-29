Sign up
156 / 365
Hint of Fall
The seasons are changing, Reid and I are making changes...both og is have told work we are leaving and planning on moving end of October, however what that looks like and where we go to be determined....
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
157
photos
13
followers
25
following
43% complete
Views
9
365
Pixel 5
29th August 2022 7:05pm
