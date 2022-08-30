Reset

I have been slacking on this project... I have taken a photo each day but I haven't been sharing.



This summer has been busy and I have been feeling very overwhelmed related to leaving my job and finding my footing for my next steps and unfortunately this project was something that went on the backburner because it took time...



It took time because each day as I posted I reflected on my day and was checking in with myself - some days I only post few words and others I would use this platform as a diary of sorts, but I either way I had a memory that was attached to each photo.

And that was the point of this project - to capture memories.



I am guilty of taking lots of pictures but never sharing them...I rarely look at my photos after I take them so I have a camera full of unseen hoarded moments and that makes me sad.



So I will remedy this by posting the photos I haven't shared (in small batches so not overwhelm this feed (and myself)) :)