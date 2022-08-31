Looking upwards

I was driving home from therapy with my overpriced laundry detergent from Whole Foods, when my hint of a migraine became full fledged as the sun hit just the right spot on my smudged windshield to completely blind me.



After gambling my way through several intersections and pedestrians, I realizrd at this point I was just a menace to society, I took an emergency right turn into my favorite neighborhood in Denver.



Here the homes are mansions lined with towering trees and even though there is hustling manic drivers just 200 yards away, this place is quiet.



And was exactly what I was craving :)