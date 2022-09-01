Abstract Tile

Reid and I flew into Michigan for his interview tomorrow. When I got home from work (and it was time to leave) he hadn't packed, needed to go to the pharmacy and decided to make a sandwich...we almost missed our flight, we had issues with the rental car, got into town late, and funnily enough the two things he has been visibly stressed about is 1. shaving his mustache and 2. hat he forgot his watch because "it was the perfect compliment to his outfit."



Its kind of funny the things that get in our heads. I hope he doesn't let that stress him tomorrow, but regardless I know he's going to do great.



About pic: we got into town around 10pm so we didn't have much time to see the sights but we did stop at a delicious burger joint that had these groovy tiles in the restroom.