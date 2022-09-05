You've got Bubbles

Last Day in Ann Arbor and Reid just "had to have' a Zingermans Deli Sandwich. 20 minute wait for a $20 sandwich?



I will say it was well worth it, and Reid cited irtas the reason he would move to Michigan



Unfortunately no photos of the delicious treat as we mauled our sandwiches but I did take some pics of this this bubble-produing mailbox while we waited. ( I took turns while the intended audience of a toddler enjoyed slapping the bubbles. He would have made the shot but not sure his dad would appreciate it)