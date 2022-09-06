Previous
Sprinkle of Fall by jcoder
Sprinkle of Fall

Fall is almost here and we are starting to have scattered leaves about. It hasn't felt like it though it's been 100 deg F most days.

It's been pretty dry and not a lot of rain, these droplets were leftover from our neighbors sprinkler but it was pretty just the same
Jessica C

@jcoder
I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography.
