165 / 365
Practice Makes Perfect
I'm taking the photos at my friend Gabby's wedding next weekend....this was my photo tonight at her at her bridal-inspired happy hour... I'm scared 😅😂
Maybe at the wedding I'll tell them to look at the camera :)
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
1
0
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
165
photos
13
followers
25
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
7th September 2022 8:58pm
Diana
ace
That sounds like a great idea Jessica, maybe also without your great selfie shadow ;-)
September 8th, 2022
