Reflection by jcoder
Reflection

I've been spoiled lately by pretty flowers and foliage everywhere. But the B&W is foreshadowing of the season to come
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Jessica C

@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
45% complete

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 14th, 2022  
