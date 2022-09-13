Sign up
167 / 365
Downtown Denver
I enjoyed the contrast between churches and skyscraper, seen outside my hairstylist.
I got frustrated cropping this because at least one of the buildings looks like a it's leaning over. I'll just have to rest assured they are all structurally sound.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
168
photos
13
followers
25
following
46% complete
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
13th September 2022 6:04pm
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and perspective, love all these repetitive windows.
September 15th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 15th, 2022
