(Not so) Subtle Sign

I like this photo because I left work today feeling slighted and angsty, frustrated by the traffic caused by the rain (which normally relaxes me) because I was (yet again) going to be late for my therapy appointment.



I stomped into my appointment, 15 minutes late. My therapist sat me down, gave me some lemon almonds, validated my frustrations, and had me lay on the floor and do relaxation exercises.



I left my appointment feeling much better and when I pulled out of the below parking garage, this was the view I was greeted with.



I think it is the universe telling me to chill out it's all going to be okay.



I am also noting the similarities between therapy and my time spent in day care...snacks, nap time - both a 10/10 experiences