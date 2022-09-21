Previous
Can you see me? by jcoder
169 / 365

Can you see me?

Camouflaged flat fish at Monterrey Bay Aquarium.

Visited with Reid's niece, and seeing the world through the lens of a 1.5-year-old makes everything more fun!
