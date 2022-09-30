Light of Rainbow

I WFH on Friday. I have been battling a migraine much of the week and it was taking its toll.
I have never had more migraines nor seen more rainbows the last few months. Likely weather related, but I also want to believe it is my body reassuring me it's the right decision to leave my job and the rainbow saying "even if you don't have the answers, going to be okay" :)
Sorry about your battle with migraines, I used to suffer when I was still going to school. Fortunately it just stopped at some time, hope yours does too.