Aspen Leaves by jcoder
176 / 365

Aspen Leaves

The aspens are changing in the mountains, I had the day to myself so I drove up to take a look and snap some photos (along with half of the city).

The trees must have sparked something because as I sat in heavy traffic on the rainy drive home I was having visions of superfluous Autumn decor, so against my better judgement I walked out of HomeGoods feeling very accomplished with my new blue ceramic pumpkin and matching dish towels.

I then went to the grocery store not once but 2x for mini pumpkins and gourds.

My only saving grace is I did not have a PSL. (But that was more about proximity than willpower)
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Jessica C

Diana ace
A gorgeous scene beautifully captured, such a wonderful pop of yellow.
October 3rd, 2022  
