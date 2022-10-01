Aspen Leaves

The aspens are changing in the mountains, I had the day to myself so I drove up to take a look and snap some photos (along with half of the city).



The trees must have sparked something because as I sat in heavy traffic on the rainy drive home I was having visions of superfluous Autumn decor, so against my better judgement I walked out of HomeGoods feeling very accomplished with my new blue ceramic pumpkin and matching dish towels.



I then went to the grocery store not once but 2x for mini pumpkins and gourds.



My only saving grace is I did not have a PSL. (But that was more about proximity than willpower)

