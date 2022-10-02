Whale Collage

One of my biggest personality flaws is I get extremely overwhelmed by all the things I don't know/could be better at, basically anything where I can't obtain "perfection."



Historically I have coped with this by sitting it in it and make minimal, if any, progress on my new found "hobbies." This of course leads me to being even more unhappy because now I am anxious about my lack of perfection and my added feelings of stagnantion.



I love collaging but I rarely do it, my reasonings vary, all are excuses. On Saturday I wanted to collage a whale for a "thank you" card. I brought up all my stuff and did some progress (good for me) but eventually got overwhelmed...this lead me on yesterday's fall hiatus.



Today I finished the whale, I cooked (my nemesis), I cleaned (everyone's nemesis), I had dinner with a close friend and her mom, and I posted my weekend pics.



I didn't check off all of my "to dos" today but I did pretty good and I am proud of that :)



(Puzzle is still on the list)