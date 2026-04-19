Previous
LADY BIRD by jdm1224
Photo 2345

LADY BIRD

……I’m sorry for not responding and commenting on your post—I’ve medical issues that has to be dealt with..Hope you’ll understand.I’ll try to catch up with you as soon as I can.❤️
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Call me Joe

ace
@jdm1224
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

howozzie ace
Brilliant composition, well crafted.
April 19th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Haha. So clever!! Great image.
April 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact