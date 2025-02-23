Previous
Indignant post-bath self-cleaning by jeaningenius
Indignant post-bath self-cleaning

This may have been his first or second bath ever. He did... OK. Aside from the kitten eyes begging me why I would do this to him, we made it through in a few minutes with minimal panicking.
