Puddle of attitude by jeaningenius
116 / 365

Puddle of attitude

I thought I was grabbing a photo of a puddle of snuggly cat... what I actually captured was the most epic side eye of all time.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

JeaninGenius

@jeaningenius
31% complete

