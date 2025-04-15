Previous
Our poor couch by jeaningenius
117 / 365

Our poor couch

That poor couch has been thru a lot of maulings. Also, Smudge is ridiculously big, literally six months old and bigger than our three y/o cat.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

JeaninGenius

@jeaningenius
