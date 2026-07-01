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Nature Was Here First
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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JeanM
@jeanmcryan
After raising our five children, I helped run my husband’s solo podiatry practice in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Three times a year, I escaped to New York...
13
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11
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Photo Details
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1
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2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th June 2026 7:32pm
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Tags
bicycle
,
summer
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newyork
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centralpark
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goldenhour
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice rock texture and the bike gives an idea of the scale of the rock
July 2nd, 2026
JeanM
@hjbenson
Thanks, Harry. That's what drew me to take a photo. I appreciate you putting it into words so well.
July 2nd, 2026
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