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Nature Was Here First by jeanmcryan
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Nature Was Here First

1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

JeanM

@jeanmcryan
After raising our five children, I helped run my husband’s solo podiatry practice in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Three times a year, I escaped to New York...
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Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice rock texture and the bike gives an idea of the scale of the rock
July 2nd, 2026  
JeanM
@hjbenson Thanks, Harry. That's what drew me to take a photo. I appreciate you putting it into words so well.
July 2nd, 2026  
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