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Waiting for the light. Watching the city.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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JeanM
@jeanmcryan
After raising our five children, I helped run my husband’s solo podiatry practice in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Three times a year, I escaped to New York...
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nyc
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theater district
Suzanne
ace
Interesting busy shot!
July 3rd, 2026
JeanM
@ankers70
thanks! I enjoy the busy scenes too.
July 3rd, 2026
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