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When the Storm Painted the City by jeanmcryan
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When the Storm Painted the City

After days of relentless heat, a passing storm transformed the Manhattan skyline, bathing the buildings in an unexpected orange glow just before sunset.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

JeanM

@jeanmcryan
After raising our five children, I helped run my husband’s solo podiatry practice in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Three times a year, I escaped to New York...
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Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful Lighting
July 5th, 2026  
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