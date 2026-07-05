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When the Storm Painted the City
After days of relentless heat, a passing storm transformed the Manhattan skyline, bathing the buildings in an unexpected orange glow just before sunset.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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JeanM
@jeanmcryan
After raising our five children, I helped run my husband’s solo podiatry practice in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Three times a year, I escaped to New York...
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
3rd July 2026 8:19pm
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nyc
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful Lighting
July 5th, 2026
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