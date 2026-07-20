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Street photo challenge by jeanmcryan
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Street photo challenge

20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

JeanM

@jeanmcryan
After raising our five children, I helped run my husband’s solo podiatry practice in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Three times a year, I escaped to New York...
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