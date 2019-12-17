Previous
Day 351: He's Watching YOU ! by jeanniec57
Photo 1060

Day 351: He's Watching YOU !

Santa came to work today ... guess who is on the naughty list ! LOL
17th December 2019

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
JackieR ace
On no and I thought I'd been good all year. A fabulous portrait!!
December 21st, 2019  
JeannieC57
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Well I have good company if you are on the naughty list ! HA HA ! And, thank you ... =}
December 21st, 2019  
