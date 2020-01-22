Sign up
Photo 1096
Day 22: Cold ? Nope, it's not !
I took this through the screen so it is not as sharp as I would like but if I try to sneak around to the feeder .... they take off on me.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
