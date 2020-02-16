Previous
Day 47: Feathers by jeanniec57
Photo 1121

Day 47: Feathers

A fellow came into work with his poor rooster ... something go ahold of it and killed it.... his response: "Feed him to the eagles you have here!"

He suffered a loss and all he thought to do was give it to us for food for the eagles at our rehab center.... kindness in the face of loss.
16th February 2020

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
