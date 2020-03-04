Previous
Day 64: Are You Done??? by jeanniec57
Photo 1138

Day 64: Are You Done???

I have been assigned to take photos for all the birds that reside at the environmental education center where I work.

The vultures had enough of me chasing them with the camera... this face says it all !!!
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
