Day 83: Rain, Rain... Go Away! by jeanniec57
Photo 1157

Day 83: Rain, Rain... Go Away!

It could have been worse.. they were calling for snow!
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
