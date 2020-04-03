Previous
Day 94: Quarantine Clean-up by jeanniec57
Day 94: Quarantine Clean-up

We cleaned up leaves and fallen branches and tossed them in the burn pit... of course, I had to take photos !!!
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
