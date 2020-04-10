Sign up
Photo 1174
Day 101: My First Attempt at Frozen Flowers
Not very impressed... maybe I am being too hard on myself.
This is harder than it looks !
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
0
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3000
Taken
10th April 2020 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
I think we all have to learn - I couldn't make the flower stay pointing in the right direction in the water
April 10th, 2020
