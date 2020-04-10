Previous
Day 101: My First Attempt at Frozen Flowers by jeanniec57
Day 101: My First Attempt at Frozen Flowers

Not very impressed... maybe I am being too hard on myself.

This is harder than it looks !
JeannieC57

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator.
Annie-Sue ace
I think we all have to learn - I couldn't make the flower stay pointing in the right direction in the water
