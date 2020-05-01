Previous
Next
Day 122: Still Life by jeanniec57
Photo 1196

Day 122: Still Life

I am writing an article for the paper.... about still life photography. NOT my strong suit.....but I will do my best !
1st May 2020 1st May 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise