Day 191: I Don't See What You See... by jeanniec57
Day 191: I Don't See What You See...

I don't know what this bird was watching so intently ... maybe a girlfriend?
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
