Day 233: The Eagle Has Landed by jeanniec57
Photo 1305

Day 233: The Eagle Has Landed

All hands on deck ... staff and interns when we get an American Bald Eagle in who has been injured... we do a thorough check, stabilize and hydrate and then off to the vet for x-rays.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
