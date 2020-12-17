Previous
Next
Day 352: Hard at Work by jeanniec57
Photo 1423

Day 352: Hard at Work

My husband ran the snowblower while I shoveled... my parts were small compared to his so I finished first... time to get the camera!
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise