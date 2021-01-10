Previous
Day 10: Good-bye by jeanniec57
Photo 1447

Day 10: Good-bye

After 12 years driving my Dodge Nitro it was time to trade it in. I miss it. BUT, I am starting to love the new vehicle.
10th January 2021

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
396% complete

