Day 24: Gordo the Chincilla by jeanniec57
Photo 1461

Day 24: Gordo the Chincilla

He lives at the center where I work and educates children about dessert animals when he isn't having a snack!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
