Day 30: Brrrrr! It's Cold Out! by jeanniec57
Photo 1467

Day 30: Brrrrr! It's Cold Out!

And, warm inside! Woodstove is blazing.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
402% complete

Jnadonza
Well captured
February 2nd, 2021  
